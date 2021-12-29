Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Trading 3.4% Higher

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) shares traded up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.55 and last traded at $35.51. 36,657 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,679,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.35.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $260,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $391,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

