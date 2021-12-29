Abbrea Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,292 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.5% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,618,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,239,000 after buying an additional 5,942,851 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,726,000 after buying an additional 5,774,534 shares during the last quarter. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $253,513,000. Yale University raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13,254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yale University now owns 4,406,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373,986 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,572 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $51.17. 253,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,140,854. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.65 and a one year high of $53.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.35.

