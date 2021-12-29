Abbrea Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,399 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 5.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 0.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in Target by 2.7% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.4% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,293 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $3.68 on Wednesday, hitting $228.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.