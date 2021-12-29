Abbrea Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after acquiring an additional 38,319,182 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after buying an additional 10,783,612 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,552,000 after buying an additional 7,432,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,794,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.84. 406,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,732,230. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.99.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

