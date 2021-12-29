9,800 Shares in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRBT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iRobot by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in iRobot by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iRobot by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in iRobot by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,000,009.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

iRobot stock opened at $67.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.16 and a 200-day moving average of $83.57. iRobot Co. has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

