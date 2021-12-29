9,792 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Bought by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in AstraZeneca by 6.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,945 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,589,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,553,000 after purchasing an additional 759,134 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 7.9% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 16,632,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,580 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,660,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,958,000 after acquiring an additional 243,614 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 244.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916,259 shares during the period. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN opened at $58.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.