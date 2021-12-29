9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

NASDAQ NMTR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.90. 5,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,176,381. 9 Meters Biopharma has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 120,000 shares of company stock worth $118,200. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMTR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 815.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 44,824 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

