88mph Price Hits $31.04 on Major Exchanges (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One 88mph coin can now be purchased for $31.04 or 0.00064924 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 88mph has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. 88mph has a market cap of $12.87 million and approximately $360,360.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 88mph alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00043299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007109 BTC.

88mph Coin Profile

88mph (MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 431,711 coins and its circulating supply is 414,763 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

Buying and Selling 88mph

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 88mph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 88mph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.