$63.18 Million in Sales Expected for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will announce sales of $63.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.70 million and the lowest is $62.40 million. Limelight Networks posted sales of $55.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year sales of $217.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $217.20 million to $218.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $240.54 million, with estimates ranging from $236.65 million to $244.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.39 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 27.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LLNW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Limelight Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 529,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 34,759 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 16,227 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 273,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 100,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 32,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LLNW opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $491.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

