526,334 Shares in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Purchased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 526,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,000.

Separately, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRAD. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.11.

SRAD opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.69. Sportradar Group AG has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Sportradar Group Profile

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.