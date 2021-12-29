4,952 Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Acquired by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTM traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,041. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.71. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $50.52.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.03 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DTM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

