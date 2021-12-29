491,876 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Purchased by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 491,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,115,000. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF comprises 4.3% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 87,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.59. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $42.89 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.