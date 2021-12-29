4,810 Shares in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,819 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 20.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,243,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,323,000 after purchasing an additional 728,568 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 265.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,724,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,420 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 115.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,420,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,332,000 after acquiring an additional 760,653 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 37.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,313,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,390,000 after acquiring an additional 360,620 shares during the period.

Alcoa stock opened at $59.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.85. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $60.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Alcoa announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

