$478.17 Million in Sales Expected for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to post sales of $478.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $505.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $451.18 million. Star Bulk Carriers reported sales of $186.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 36.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

SBLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.47. 55,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.01. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.29%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 124.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 132,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 52,618 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 353,759 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 126,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 69,594 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

