$43.50 Million in Sales Expected for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will announce $43.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.00 million. Mercantile Bank posted sales of $46.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year sales of $177.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $175.60 million to $180.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $167.83 million, with estimates ranging from $163.50 million to $174.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $35.40. 1,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,635. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.08. Mercantile Bank has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBWM. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

