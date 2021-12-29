4,114 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Bought by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Unilever by 13.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in Unilever by 0.5% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 40,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Unilever by 3.2% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Unilever by 3.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in Unilever by 1.0% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $53.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.22. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $61.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.4975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

