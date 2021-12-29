$40.32 Million in Sales Expected for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to post $40.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.18 million and the lowest is $38.54 million. City Office REIT posted sales of $39.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year sales of $163.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $157.95 million to $168.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $184.09 million, with estimates ranging from $177.17 million to $191.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 15.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIO. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

CIO traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $19.66. 2,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,032. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $856.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.57. City Office REIT has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $19.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

