$366.41 Million in Sales Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to report $366.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $354.04 million and the highest is $384.00 million. Cboe Global Markets reported sales of $307.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.77 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%.

Separately, Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

NYSE CBOE traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.17. 251,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,404. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $139.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

