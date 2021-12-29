360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “360 DigiTech Inc. provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform. 360 DigiTech Inc., formerly knonw as 360 Finance Inc., is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CLSA upped their target price on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.63.

Shares of QFIN stock opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.84. 360 DigiTech has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 25.0% during the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 19.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 108.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,328,000 after purchasing an additional 676,754 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 22.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the second quarter worth approximately $1,822,000. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

