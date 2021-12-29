35,942 Shares in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Acquired by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 35,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $2,113,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 66.4% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,781,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,370,000 after purchasing an additional 711,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,648,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $134,000.

NYSEARCA FXI opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.90. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

