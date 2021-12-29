$32.68 Million in Sales Expected for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will announce $32.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.13 million and the lowest is $32.30 million. CEVA reported sales of $28.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year sales of $121.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.00 million to $121.78 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $134.21 million, with estimates ranging from $130.70 million to $136.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.05 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CEVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CEVA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

In other news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $417,759.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $429,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in CEVA by 157.3% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 202,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 123,506 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in CEVA by 610.2% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 137,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 118,385 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in CEVA during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,321,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in CEVA by 43.3% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 260,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after acquiring an additional 78,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CEVA by 226.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 59,449 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEVA stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.12.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

