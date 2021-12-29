3,004 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,004 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,021,793,000 after purchasing an additional 940,877 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,893,596,000 after acquiring an additional 813,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $155.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.39, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.17 and its 200 day moving average is $170.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.