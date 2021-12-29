$3.40 Million in Sales Expected for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) to announce $3.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.30 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $12.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.93 million to $12.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.90 million, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $18.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aptevo Therapeutics.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.03. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 248.45% and a negative net margin of 265.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 million.

APVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of APVO stock opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $43.21.

In other news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 369,533 shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $3,081,905.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 255,331 shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $1,794,976.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 31.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.