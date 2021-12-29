$3.33 Million in Sales Expected for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) to report $3.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.59 million. Eos Energy Enterprises posted sales of $220,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,413.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full-year sales of $4.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 million to $5.08 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $71.84 million, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $81.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 148.15% and a negative net margin of 9,359.54%.

EOSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

EOSE traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.65. 624,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,882. The stock has a market cap of $410.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $31.95.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 2,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $32,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,453,128. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 228.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 145,250 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $269,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 20.7% during the second quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,538,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,587,000 after buying an additional 435,519 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 2.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

