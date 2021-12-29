2,700 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Purchased by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,710,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,225 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,693,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,917,000 after purchasing an additional 909,880 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8,588.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 865,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 855,888 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,951,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,665,000 after acquiring an additional 584,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,509,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $97.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $71.20 and a 52-week high of $101.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.41.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

