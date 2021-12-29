$268.17 Million in Sales Expected for Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) to post $268.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agiliti’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $271.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $265.70 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Agiliti.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $262.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million.

Several research analysts have commented on AGTI shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $619,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert L. Creviston sold 27,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $621,822.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,668 shares of company stock worth $4,276,157 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the 3rd quarter worth about $530,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the 3rd quarter worth about $666,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Agiliti by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,899,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,199,000 after acquiring an additional 484,439 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Agiliti by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGTI traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.46. 101,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,928. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.23. Agiliti has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

