2,300 Shares in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Acquired by Strategic Asset Management LLC

Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invitae by 1.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Invitae by 15.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Invitae by 0.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Invitae by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Invitae by 38.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitae alerts:

NVTA stock opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $60.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.81.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $649,585.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $103,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.