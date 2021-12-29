22,036 Shares in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY) Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMDY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $777,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $24,845,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $1,771,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $533,000.

CMDY stock opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.21. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $61.28.

