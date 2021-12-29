$21.61 Million in Sales Expected for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) will report sales of $21.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Joint’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.80 million and the lowest is $21.42 million. Joint reported sales of $17.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Joint will report full year sales of $80.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.18 million to $80.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $102.26 million, with estimates ranging from $100.52 million to $104.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Joint.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm had revenue of $20.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

JYNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Joint by 195.8% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,239 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Joint in the second quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Joint in the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Joint by 15.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Joint by 206.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $64.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $924.45 million, a PE ratio of 53.90 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.09 and its 200-day moving average is $86.66. Joint has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $111.06.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

