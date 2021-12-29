$2.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) will report sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.16 billion. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full year sales of $6.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.71 billion to $6.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.98 billion to $7.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Victoria’s Secret.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VSCO shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO traded up $7.02 on Friday, reaching $55.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,670. Victoria’s Secret has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

