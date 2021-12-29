$2.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will announce sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.05 billion. Owens Corning reported sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year sales of $8.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.33 billion to $8.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.63 billion to $8.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Owens Corning.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.42.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OC. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 114.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,912,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,816 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 9,054.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 903,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,432,000 after acquiring an additional 893,421 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 44.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,403,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,325,000 after acquiring an additional 734,823 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at about $55,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OC traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $90.16. 553,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.81 and a 52-week high of $109.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 11.03%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens Corning (OC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.