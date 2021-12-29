1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1ST SOURCE CORP.is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The bank offers a broad range of commercial banking, personal banking and trust services. In addition, 1st Source Bank provides highly specialized financing services for: automobile fleets in the rental and leasing industries; privately-held used aircraft; heavy duty trucks and construction equipment.These services are marketed nationwide. “

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.96. The stock had a trading volume of 184 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,132. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.11. 1st Source has a 1-year low of $38.73 and a 1-year high of $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.67.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $87.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.70 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 32.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1st Source will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 2,000 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.14 per share, for a total transaction of $94,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in 1st Source by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in 1st Source by 278.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in 1st Source during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in 1st Source by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

