1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “1ST SOURCE CORP.is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The bank offers a broad range of commercial banking, personal banking and trust services. In addition, 1st Source Bank provides highly specialized financing services for: automobile fleets in the rental and leasing industries; privately-held used aircraft; heavy duty trucks and construction equipment.These services are marketed nationwide. “
Shares of NASDAQ SRCE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.96. The stock had a trading volume of 184 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,132. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.11. 1st Source has a 1-year low of $38.73 and a 1-year high of $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.67.
In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 2,000 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.14 per share, for a total transaction of $94,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in 1st Source by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in 1st Source by 278.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in 1st Source during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in 1st Source by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.
1st Source Company Profile
1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.
Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1st Source (SRCE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.