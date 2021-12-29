$162.97 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will announce sales of $162.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $165.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $160.20 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted sales of $132.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year sales of $508.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $506.04 million to $511.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $522.41 million, with estimates ranging from $515.00 million to $530.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $123.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.94 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 16.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.99. The company had a trading volume of 36,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,203. The firm has a market cap of $773.77 million, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $36.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.24 and a 200 day moving average of $30.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCCI. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 375.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

