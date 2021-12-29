1,536 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Aptiv by 102.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Aptiv by 33.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 22.2% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,829,629 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on APTV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.27.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $162.63 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $127.06 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The company has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 55.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.56.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

