$153.16 Million in Sales Expected for Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) to report sales of $153.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $147.50 million and the highest is $156.00 million. Ecovyst posted sales of $281.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full-year sales of $596.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $595.90 million to $597.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $636.26 million, with estimates ranging from $602.63 million to $658.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ecovyst.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.77 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

ECVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

ECVT stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.88. Ecovyst has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.81.

In other news, Director Jonny Ginns bought 52,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $497,889.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $3,796,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECVT. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,521,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

