15,000 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Purchased by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,083 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 148,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 102,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 219,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.21 billion, a PE ratio of 206.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average of $26.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

