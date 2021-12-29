$145.52 Million in Sales Expected for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) to post sales of $145.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $145.95 million. Perion Network reported sales of $118.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year sales of $466.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $465.52 million to $466.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $597.12 million, with estimates ranging from $596.30 million to $598.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Perion Network had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $121.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PERI shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.89. 445,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,875. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.36. The firm has a market cap of $834.98 million, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,482,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 882.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 906,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,862,000 after purchasing an additional 814,344 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,380,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,962,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,527,000. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

