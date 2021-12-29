$134.91 Million in Sales Expected for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) to report sales of $134.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Progress Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $136.20 million and the lowest is $132.50 million. Progress Software posted sales of $129.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full-year sales of $536.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $523.68 million to $549.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $569.84 million, with estimates ranging from $550.70 million to $588.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Progress Software.

Get Progress Software alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

PRGS opened at $49.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.17. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $63,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Progress Software by 13.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,299,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,910,000 after purchasing an additional 88,814 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 60.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 27,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progress Software (PRGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.