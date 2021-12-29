$13.99 Million in Sales Expected for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to announce sales of $13.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.00 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Fate Therapeutics reported sales of $15.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year sales of $50.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.00 million to $68.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $51.13 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $88.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on FATE. Citigroup raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.06.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,191,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 15,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $958,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,369,570. 18.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 359,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after acquiring an additional 15,842 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,349,000 after acquiring an additional 15,842 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 154.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 19,442 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1,415.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 91,416 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 136.4% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 34,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 19,861 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FATE stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,413. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.64. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 1.46. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $43.60 and a one year high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

