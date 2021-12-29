1,228 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Bought by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $79,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $541,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 20.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 11,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $104.57 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The company has a market cap of $80.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.42 and its 200 day moving average is $102.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.08.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

