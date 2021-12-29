$1.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will announce earnings per share of $1.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73. KB Home posted earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $5.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KB Home.

KBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on KB Home in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.36.

Shares of KB Home stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,428. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.25. KB Home has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $52.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 11.45%.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,426,138.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 387,254 shares of company stock worth $16,263,608 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.0% during the third quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 24,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 50.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 2.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 20.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

