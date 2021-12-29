$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will report sales of $1.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. Urban Outfitters posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year sales of $4.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley raised Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 80.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 30,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,254,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,255,000 after purchasing an additional 93,523 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 87.9% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 12,809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $5,426,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.81. 39,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,392. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average of $34.31. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $42.10.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

