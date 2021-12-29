-$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) will report ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delcath Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the highest is ($0.91). Delcath Systems posted earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delcath Systems will report full-year earnings of ($3.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($3.85). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Delcath Systems.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.03). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 158.51% and a negative net margin of 1,498.41%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS.

DCTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

In other news, insider Gerard J. Michel acquired 23,200 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Delcath Systems by 90.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Delcath Systems by 1,218.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 43,102 shares in the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DCTH traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Delcath Systems has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $25.18.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

