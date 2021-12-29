$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will announce $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.34. Unum Group posted earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $6.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. Barclays raised their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 62,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 15,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNM traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.76. 29,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,481,066. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $21.87 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

