-$0.62 EPS Expected for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) will post ($0.62) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.48). Atara Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.95) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($3.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($3.41). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.06. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.91.

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,402 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $143,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 13,354 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $260,403.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $746,849 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 120,566 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.3% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,704,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,808,000 after purchasing an additional 965,274 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

