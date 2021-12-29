$0.38 EPS Expected for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Canadian Solar posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 245.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $5.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

CSIQ traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $30.66. 31,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,397. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $67.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 706.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

