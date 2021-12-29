$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for JBG SMITH Properties’ earnings. JBG SMITH Properties posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for JBG SMITH Properties.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 351.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JBGS traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,605. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -52.04, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -163.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

