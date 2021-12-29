$0.22 EPS Expected for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. UMH Properties reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UMH Properties.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 33.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

UMH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

NYSE UMH traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.68. 435,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,044. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average is $23.49. UMH Properties has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $26.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 116.92%.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $45,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in UMH Properties by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in UMH Properties by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in UMH Properties by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in UMH Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMH Properties (UMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.