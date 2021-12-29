-$0.16 EPS Expected for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ViewRay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.14). ViewRay reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 159.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRAY. B. Riley began coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ViewRay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

Shares of ViewRay stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $871.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93. ViewRay has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $8.25.

In related news, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $28,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 17,857 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ViewRay by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 397,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 31,585 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ViewRay by 363.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 9.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,311,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 113,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 37.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 57,354 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

