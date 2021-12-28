zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) Receives €365.33 Average PT from Analysts

zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €365.33 ($415.15).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZO1. Berenberg Bank set a €480.00 ($545.45) price objective on shares of zooplus in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €480.00 ($545.45) price objective on shares of zooplus in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €470.00 ($534.09) price objective on shares of zooplus in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €480.00 ($545.45) price objective on shares of zooplus in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of zooplus stock opened at €479.20 ($544.55) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.71. zooplus has a 12-month low of €153.20 ($174.09) and a 12-month high of €491.80 ($558.86). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -635.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €479.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €396.91.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

